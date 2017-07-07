1st Update, Thursday 6:08 PM: It’s very early, and these projections are based strictly on East Coast figures, but Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming is looking at a Thursday night that’s roughly around $10M-plus, per industry estimates. That number could go higher, and it could go lower, as we have yet to tabulate sales from West Coast showtimes, which begin at 7 PM.

Homecoming is playing at 3,450 locations tonight, which start at 7 PM in every time zone. The Jon Watts-directed movie, which incorporates Spider-Man into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, will expand to 4,348 sites tomorrow.

Should Homecoming hit around $10M, that’s in the range of such superhero previews as Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($10.2M in 2014), Spider-Man 3 ($10M, 2007), Doctor Strange ($9.4M, 2016) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($8.7M, 2014). Sony has forecasted an $80M+ opening for Homecoming, while the industry and tracking have been more bullish with a figure that’s around $100M over three-days.

Fandango reported this morning that advance tickets sales for Homecoming are outstripping that of Wonder Woman at the same point in their sale cycles. Wonder Woman posted an $11M Thursday night. Per Fandango’s survey of 1,000 moviegoers, 89% were more excited to see the latest Spider-Man because of star Tom Holland’s credibility as a high school character. Eighty-seven percent of those polled have seen multiple Spider-Man movies on the big screen, while 86% are fans of Robert Downey, Jr. and 70% fans of Michael Keaton.