As expected, Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is in talks to direct the superhero sequel for Sony and Marvel Studios that’s scheduled for release July 5, 2019. News about Watts’ return comes as no surprise as the Cop Car director delivered a mass-appealing and critically acclaimed reboot that has grossed close to a half-billion at the global B.O. to date.

Tom Holland, of course, will resume his duties as the webslinger. Spider-Man next appears in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, and the events of Homecoming 2 will take place after that superhero team-up movie. Opening to $117M at the domestic B.O., Homecoming repped the second-biggest opening ever for Sony after 2007’s Spider-Man 3 ($151.1M). Deadline confirmed the news about Watts’ and Homecoming 2 this morning.