Leave it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to lift us out of the doldrums of summer.

After getting us started during the first weekend of May with the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5M) — still the top grossing release of the season at $383.4M stateside — Sony and Marvel will bridge the gap to the second half of summer with its web-slinger reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming set to make over $100M.

On the low end in 4,341 theaters, industry estimates figure that Homecoming can make as little as $90M, while more aggressive estimates are at $120M-plus. Sony sees $80M+, but that’s considered too conservative even in a franchise fatigued marketplace. Homecoming, despite being the sixth Spider-Man, is expected to sidestep that plague given that it’s the first time ever (not counting his cameo in last year’s Captain America: Civil War) that superhero will be incorporated in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe with his own solo outing. That was a deal that former Sony Pictures chief Amy Pascal struck as a producer with Marvel following her departure from the Culver City studio in 2015. Because of the way Marvel rights were sold well before the comic-book millennial movie renaissance, Sony wound up taking options back in 1999 to all previous Spider-man scripts developed by MGM. This was prior to Marvel producing their own movies with Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Avengers, etc.

Homecoming‘s inclusion in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe is what makes all the difference here at the box office, and that’s why the sixth Spider-Man can outstrip the debuts of the last two titles during its second phase Sony reboot, Amazing Spider-Man ($62M) and Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($91.6M). Marvel chief Kevin Feige and his staff’s fingerprints are on this movie, and their titles undergo a rigorous internal quality control process before they hit the screen.

Sony premiered Homecoming last week and already the pic’s Rotten Tomatoes score is at 92% certified fresh. Chris Evans makes a minor cameo in the film as Captain America, while Robert Downey Jr. plays a supporting role as Tony Stark/Iron Man with his right hand man Happy, portrayed by Iron Man director/co-star Jon Favreau.

Demo-wise, analysts say Homecoming looks a lot like Iron Man 3 on tracking. The film is trending best with males under 25 first, then the over 25 bunch (Iron Man 3 did open to $174.1M).

While historically it might be logical to take a big film like Spider-Man out during the July 4th holiday, Sony was very smart to steer clear of it and open the weekend after so as not to be impacted by any holiday distractions. Homecoming opens tomorrow night in 2,450 locations at 7PM. Among its larger weekend theater count, 392 locations will be Imax sites while PLFs will number 601.

While summer at $1.9 billion has been lagging behind last year’s season by 8%, many are expecting Homecoming to take the industry through July, and ideally make Sony’s year. August is barren: There isn’t a comicbook movie release like previous years with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and DC’s Suicide Squad.

Homecoming is also going day and date worldwide this weekend. South Korea already opened. Nancy Tartaglione will have an update soon.