Todd McFarlane, creator of the Spawn comic character, is partnering via his McFarlane Films banner with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse to bring the antihero back to the big screen. While it’s not news that there’s going to be a Spawn movie (McFarlane has been counting this Comic-Con announcement down on his social channels), the fact that Blumhouse is behind it is.

The first Spawn Movie was released by New Line in 1997 off a $40M production cost and grossed $87.8M at the worldwide B.O. It opened to $19.7M at the domestic B.O. ranking second during the first weekend of August and ended domestic at $54.9M.

Blumhouse

Published by Image Comics, Spawn follows elite CIA mercenary Al Simmons who after being killed by his partner is sent to Hell because he was responsible for the death of several innocent people. Simmons makes a deal with an evil being known as Malebolgia for his soul, so that he could see his wife again. However, Simmons is turned into a demonic creature and sent back to Earth.

McFarlane will pen the first draft of the screenplay and is set to make his directorial debut McFarlane is known for reinventing the look of Spider-Man as well as co-creating the Venom character for Marvel Comics.

“Having worked with many visionary directors, I think Todd’s unique artistic talents will only add to his role as director of this film” exclaimed Blum in a statement.

Blumhouse is having a fantastic 2017 with its two titles Split and Get Out amassing $529M combined global ticket sales off combined budgets of $13.5M.