EXCLUSIVE: Danny Glover, David Cross and Patton Oswalt have joined the cast of writer/director Boots Riley’s directorial debut Sorry to Bother You which is currently shooting in Oakland.

The feature drama is about a black telemarketer with self-esteem issues who discovers a magical key to business success, propelling him to the upper echelons of the hierarchy just as his activist comrades are rising up against unjust labor practices. When he uncovers the macabre secret of his corporate overlords, he must decide whether to stand up or sell out.

Fruitvale Station and Dope’s Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker of Signficant Prods. are producing along with 6 Years‘ Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams (6 Years), Charles D. King (Fences), George Rush (Bully).

Financing the film are Significant Productions, MNM Creative, MACRO, and Cinereach. Executive producers are: Kim Roth (Inside Man), Poppy Hanks (Fences), Michael Y. Chow (Fruitvale Station, Dope), Michael K. Shen (Dope), Gus Deardoff (Dara Ju), Philipp Engelhorn (Beasts of the Southern Wild) and Caroline Kaplan (Time Out of Mind).

Glover is repped by ICM and Principal Entertainment LA; Cross (Bliss, Steven Spielberg’s The Papers) is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Oswalt is repped by UTA, Generate and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.