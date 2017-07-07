PlayStation Vue’s skinny bundle of live streaming channels just got a little less skinny: The company is ditching its nearly $30 a month Access Slim package, which offers more than 55 channels including ESPN — but no local broadcasters.

The cheapest package now is the Access plan, at about $40, that includes the Slim channels plus local broadcasters where available. Those without local stations won’t get a break in price.

Sony’s also getting rid of the larger Slim packages that don’t include local TV. The Slim service will expire in three months for those who signed up for it before yesterday.

At launch, a little more than a year ago, the Slim option made it possible for Sony to offer its service nationwide. It only had local broadcasts in seven major cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago where Vue carried stations owned by ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

It offers many more local markets now. For example, last month it added 17 Fox stations in cities including Baltimore, Cleveland, Denver, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis.

“The transition to standard pricing for all markets was always part of our roadmap since we launched PlayStation Vue nationwide and began rolling out local broadcast affiliates in markets with Slim plans,” the company says in a statement. “We look forward to continuing the momentum for PlayStation Vue, which delivers a better TV experience with best-in-class features and no long-term contracts.”

PlayStation Vue is available to people who have Sony’s game console — and can also be used with a web browser, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming device, Google Chromecast, and on mobile devices.