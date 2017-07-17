Sony Pictures Television has announced the 2017 launch of its Diverse Directors Program. In its fourth year, the initiative is part of SPT’s commitment to providing opportunities to talented artists of diverse backgrounds.

Diverse Directors Program finalists will have the opportunity to work closely with established television directors on episodes of various hour and half-hour scripted SPT series.

There will be 15 semi-finalists, selected from up to 400 applicants, who will participate in the Diverse Directors Program’s intensive episodic directing workshop consisting of six evenings of discussion and instruction from working directors, production personnel and entertainment professionals. Approximately five finalists will then be chosen and invited to shadow television directors on various SPT series. Last year’s program finalists worked on SPT series including Dr. Ken, The Goldbergs, The Underground, Timeless, Preacher and The Night Shift.

“Our Diverse Directors Program provides Sony Pictures Television access to an ever-expanding pool of emerging talent, and we welcome their energy and perspectives,” said Kim Rozenfeld, executive vice president, U.S. scripted programming for SPT.”