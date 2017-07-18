Sony Pictures International Productions, the local language production arm of Sony Pictures, has boarded French-Indian-Belgian co-production The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir starring Bérénice Béjo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty and Abel Jafri. Sony Pictures Releasing International will release the title in the UK and France in Spring 2018.

Gérard Jugnot (The Chorus), Ben Miller (Johnny English), Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse (Bon Cop Bad Cop) and Stefano Cassetti (Young & Beautiful) have joined the cast alongside Indian star Dhanush. Canadian helmer Ken Scott directs from a screenplay by Romain Puértolas and Luc Bossi.

The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir is based on Puértolas’ best-selling novel which sees the death of a hustler’s mother lead him from Mumbai on an extraordinary voyage in search of his estranged father. He finds love in a Swedish furniture store in Paris, danger with Somalian migrants in England in what ultimately becomes an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

Film is produced by Brio Films, Vamonos Films, Little Red Car Films, Scope Pictures, M! Capital Ventures and Impact Films and co-produced by TF1 Studio and Aleph Motion Pictures.

“From the moment we read the screenplay and saw the materials, we were hooked,” said Laine Kline, exec VP of SPIP. “Telling universal stories from around the world that connect with local audiences and beyond is our mission and this co-production fits the bill perfectly.”