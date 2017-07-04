Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind turns 40 this year, and Sony Pictures has posted a teaser trailer two months before a one-week September 1 theatrical re-release of the film.

The clip titled “This Means Something” is posted on the studio’s Youtube page, and mostly shows an air traffic controller screen matched to audio from the 1977 movie in which a pilot reports (or, actually, doesn’t) a UFO sighting. No mention is made in the clip of the re-release.

Deadline has confirmed that Sony will put the movie in U.S. and Canadian theaters for a week beginning September 1. The video was posted to coincide with yesterday’s World UFO Day.

The radar animation is interrupted by brief, staticky flashes of scenes from the movie – the UFOs hugging the Indiana roadway, the Devils Tower rendezvous spot – while the familiar Close Encounters theme eventually arrives with an end card message “WeAreStillNotAlone.com.”

The WeAreStillNotAlone.com website is a Sony Pictures page where you can submit your email address for “upcoming movies, DVD’s, soundtracks, free downloads, TV shows, cool promotions & events and more.”

The title of the new video – “The Means Something” – is, of course, a line from the movie’s famous mashed potatoes scene, when Richard Dreyfuss’ Roy sculpts his side dish to resemble Devils Tower.