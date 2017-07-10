The July 5 10 PM premiere of FX’s new drama series Snowfall drew 2.24 million total viewers in Live+3, 1.3 million of them in the adults 18-49 demographic.

In total viewers, that was up +137% from the debut’s Live+same day delivery of 1.36 million viewers, believed to be the highest lift ever for an FX premiere. But Snowfall still trails other recent FX premieres in L3, Legion (3.27 million total viewers, 1.8 million in 18-49), Bastard Executioner (3.61 million; 1.79 million), and Taboo (3.43 million,1.63 million), with only Feud (3.8 million, 1.2 million) posting a slightly smaller demo delivery but three times the total viewership.

Adding in two encore telecasts for the night and digital viewership, Snowfall received 3.23 million L3 total viewers.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is an hourlong drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. The story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course, including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

Singleton executive produces with Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron serves as showrunner.