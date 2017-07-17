Hoping to nip a growing swell of Internet rumors in the bud, Sylvester Stallone has communicated to Deadline that he is absolutely not taking part in the Tiger Shroff remake of First Blood, a redo of the 1982 film that launched the Rambo franchise. Through a spokesperson, Stallone states that “any involvement in Tiger Sharoff’s Rambo is not happening, under any circumstances.” Stallone has nothing against the project, just a desire to make it clear he doesn’t have anything do to with it. “I wish them well on their own,” he said.

Stallone has been fully focused on the Creed sequel for MGM. He is writing the script, and has hinted online that the plot might well pit Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis character against the son of Drago, the Russian heavyweight (played by Dolph Lundgren) who killed Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring during 1985’s Rocky IV. The hope is to get that film into production next year.

After Stallone pulled out of The Expendables franchise, reprising Rocky Balboa is the only plan Stallone has to bring back one of his iconic screen characters.