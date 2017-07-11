History’s breakout Navy SEAL drama series Six is getting a major new cast addition for Season 2, with The Newsroom alumna Olivia Munn signing on for a key role.

From A+E Studios and Weinstein Television, and created by father/son duo William and David Broyles, Six follows members of Navy SEAL Team Six, modern American warriors whose covert mission to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan goes awry when they uncover a U.S. citizen working with terrorists. In the first season, former SEAL Team Six troop leader Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins) is captured by Boko Haram, and it’s up to his SEAL Team Six brothers to put their differences aside to locate and rescue their former troop leader.

Munn will play Gina, a ruthless and smart CIA operative who rose from being a CIA Shooter to a high level Operations Officer. In addition to Goggins, she joins returning series stars Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Brianne Davis, Nadine Velazquez, Dominic Adams, Jaylen Moore and Lindsley Register, and new Season 2 castmember Eric Ladin.

Production on the 10-episode second season begins this month in Vancouver.

William Broyles, Harvey and Bob Weinstein, David Broyles, Bruce C. McKenna, Alfredo Barrios, Jr., George W. Perkins, David Glasser, Nicolas Chartier, Meryl Poster and Barry Jossen are executive producers.

Munn, who starred as Sloan Sabbith on all three seasons of Aaron Sorkin’s Emmy-winning HBO drama The Newsroom, was most recently seen in Office Christmas Partyalongside Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston, and as Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse. Her upcoming projects include The Lego Ninjago Movie and a starring role in Shane Black’s The Predator. She’s repped by CAA and managed by Atlas Artists.