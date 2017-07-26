Jaylen Moore, who heavily recurred in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the second season of History’s breakout Navy SEAL drama series Six. In addition, Nikolai Nikolaeff has signed on as a new series regular and Katherine Evans has joined the cast in a recurring role.

From A+E Studios and Weinstein Television, and created by father/son duo William and David Broyles, the series follows members of Navy SEAL Team Six, modern American warriors whose covert mission to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan goes awry when they uncover a U.S. citizen working with terrorists. In the first season, former SEAL Team Six troop leader Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins) is captured by Boko Haram, and it’s up to his SEAL brothers to put their differences aside to locate and rescue him.

Moore plays Armin “Fishbait” Khan, a first-generation Afghan American. He’s the team sniper who is also relied upon for his fluency in several Middle Eastern languages. A practicing Muslim, he’s fierce in his defense of the country that gave safety and opportunity to him and his family. Nikolaeff will play Tamerlin Shishoni, a charismatic and ruthless Chechen/Jihadi mastermind. Evans will portray Marissa, a young woman who finds herself at odds with the Seal Team.

Production on the 10-episode second season is underway in Vancouver.

William Broyles, Harvey and Bob Weinstein, David Broyles, Bruce C. McKenna, Alfredo Barrios, Jr., George W. Perkins, David Glasser, Nicholas Chartier, Meryl Poster and Barry Jossen are executive producers.

In addition to Six, Moore also recently recurred on The Night Shift. He’s repped by Buffalo 8 Management, TCA/Jed Root, Open Range Management and attorney Ellen Cohen.

Nikolaeff has recurred on The OA and Daredevil and recently guest-starred on Fargo. He’s repped by MGMT Entertainment and Aran Michael Management

Evans is known for her role as Bethany Skinner on the third and fourth seasons of crime drama The Killing. She’s repped by Moving Pictures Talent and Entertainment Group and Capstone Talent Management.