Sibongile “Sibo” Mlambo (Black Sails) has signed on as a series regular in Freeform’s new drama series Siren as production begins in Vancouver.

The ten-episode, hour-long drama, based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, takes us inside Bristol Cove, a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl (Eline Powell) proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.

Mlambo will play Donna, a mystifying and deceptively powerful mermaid. In addition to Powell, she joins previously announced cast members Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, and Rena Owen.

Wald and White executive produce along with Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb. Emily Whitesell (Finding Carter) is showrunner and executive producer.

Mlambo is known for her recurring role as Eme in Black Sails. Her other credits include Teen Wolf and Lost in Space.