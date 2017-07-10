EXCLUSIVE: Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Charles D. King’s MACRO will team on an American-set remake of Sin Filtro, the Chilean film by Nicolas Lopez. They hope to get into production in 2018 a comedy that follows a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Her life spirals out of control after an acupuncture treatment renders her unable to filter herself. King’s MACRO will finance the film, and he will produce with Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks along with UnbeliEVAble’s Longoria and Ben Spector. The exec producers are the original’s writer-director Lopez and Miguel Asensio Llamas, who produced the original through Sobras International. Sin Filtro was the top-grossing live-action film in Chile in 2016, and becoming the second highest grossing film of all time in that country.

Lopez won’t direct the remake. His next film, Hazlo Como Hombre releases in Mexico on August 11 and in the US on Labor Day by Pantelion/Lionsgate, and No Estoy Loca bows in Chile on January 4. ​

The producers will look to quickly set a writer and director for the remake, with Will Rack overseeing for UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Both of those companies have been busy. UnbeliEVAble, with a first-look deal with Universal Pictures, most recently teamed with Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street Productions to sell 24/7, a pitch being written by Sarah Rothschild for the studio as a potential star vehicle for Longoria and Washington. Led by former WME partner King, MACRO is coming off co-financing and producing the Best Picture nominee Fences, and financing the Dee Rees-directed Sundance hit Mudbound; the company launched in 2015 to create content for African American, Latino and multicultural audiences, hatched with funding that included lead investor Laurene Powell Jobs’s Emerson Collective.

CAA repped the remake deal and Lopez, and also reps Longoria, who’s managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.