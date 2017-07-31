Former Nikita and 12 Monkeys star Noah Bean is set for a recurring role in Season 2 of Hulu’s Shut Eye.

Created and executive produced by Les Bohem, Shut Eye centers on Charlie Haverford (Jeffrey Donovan), a scammer with a small chain of fortune-telling storefronts and who contracts building tricks for a family that controls the business in the greater chunk of Los Angeles. A blow to the head from a client’s angry boyfriend intersects with a hypnosis session while auditioning a new “clairvoyant,” and suddenly, a man whose entire life has been based on fraud begins to see and feel some very real and fundamental truths.

Bean will play Foster Hillburn, a buttoned up and ambitious Assistant U.S. District Attorney who is also a multi-faceted single dad. He’s building a Rico case against the Romani crime families operating in and around Los Angeles. Foster pursues Rita’s (Isabella Rossellini) cooperation — but whether she’ll submit or not remains to be seen.

Bean, who starred as Aaron Marker in Syfy’s 12 Monkeys and as Ryan Fletcher in Nikita, recently guest-starred on Vinyl and Elementary. He’s repped by Velocity Entertainment Partners.

Season 2 of Shut Eye premieres December 6 on Hulu.