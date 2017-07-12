As it continues to expand the brand overseas, Showtime is headed to India. Hotstar, the country’s largest premium streaming platform, and CBS Corporation have set an SVOD content licensing and trademark agreement which will introduce the network for the first time. This follows similar deals with local partners in such markets as Asia, France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia and Spain. Hotstar Premium subscribers will have access to future Showtime series like SMILF and Escape At Dannemora, as well as the new Twin Peaks. Also available are hundreds of library hours including Ray Donovan, The Affair and Billions. Hotstar has more than 250M downloads to date and was the first local service to cross 100M on the Google Play Store. It also has content partnerships with Disney, Fox and HBO.

Viacom

Viacom International Media Networks has promoted Jill Offman to EVP, adding oversight of The Paramount Channel to her current role as head of Comedy Central International and Managing Director of MTV UK and Comedy Central UK. The company has also expanded the remit of Alex Okosi who is EVP and Managing Director of VIMN Africa. He will now oversee BET in all markets outside the U.S. Offman will direct brand strategy and development of The Paramount Channel, which debuted overseas in 2012 and has since grown to 12 channels available in 115 countries. She joined Comedy Central UK in 2008 and oversaw a successful rebrand from Paramount Comedy to Comedy Central the following year. Okosi will manage the development and overall strategy for BET International. Under his leadership, VIMN Africa has become one of Viacom’s fastest growing offshore operations, delivering more channels to Africa than any other international network. Okosi joined Viacom in 1998.