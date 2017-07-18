Shooter star Ryan Phillippe broke his leg Sunday in an off-set accident that happened while his USA drama series is still in production on its upcoming second season that premiere tomorrow night, July 18.

“I didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of Shooter,” Phillippe wrote in a series of tweets this morning. “I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday. My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon.”

I have learned that Phillippe, who has been posting the updates from his hospital bed, was not scheduled to work today, so production on the series from Paramount Television and Universal Cable Prods. is going on as scheduled at the moment while the producers are evaluating their plans. Shooter currently is filming the ninth episode of its 10-episode second season.

“We are working with our partners at USA and UCP to adjust the production schedule, but first and foremost we are happy to hear that Ryan is doing well and recovering,” a rep for Paramount said in a statement to Deadline.

It is yet unclear whether the show will take a brief hiatus while Phillippe is recovering or will film around his injury, which would involve tweaking existing scripts. In either case, I hear the producers are confident that all 10 episodes of Shooter will be delivered on time to air as scheduled.

While he cannot be on set at the moment, Phillippe is using the time in the hospital to drum up extra promotional support for Shooter’s Season 2 premiere. He announced on Twitter today that he will be live-tweeting the East Coast and West Coast airings of the season opener Tuesday night. Additionally, he will do an extensive Twitter Q&A with fans in the hours leading up to the premiere.