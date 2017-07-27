EXCLUSIVE: The current second season of USA Network’s drama series Shooter will consist of eight episodes instead of the originally ordered ten.

The trim stems from the off-set injury suffered by series star Ryan Phillippe who broke his leg on July 16. At the time, Shooter was in the midst of filming the ninth episode of its 10-episode second season. While production went on for a bit without Phillippe, it has since been shut down. And USA, along with the series producing companies Paramount TV and Universal Cable Prods., have since made a decision to only air the completed episodes, with Episode 8 serving as a Season 2 finale.

“Our priority is Ryan’s recovery, and after conversations with our partners at USA and UCP we’ve decided that we will wrap S2 with episode 208, Paramount TV said in a statement to Deadline.

Sources said that there is a natural story point in episode 208 that works as a season finale, and, while this was not the original plan, the producers, network and studio are happy with the way the Season 2 story would wrap.

“I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday,” Phillippe wrote on Twitter on July 17. My leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon.”

While sidelined, Phillippe has been very active supporting Shooter on social media, live-tweeting the Season 2 premiere on July 18 and doing a Twitter Q&A with fans.