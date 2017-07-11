Snowfall’s Amin Joseph is set for a key recurring role opposite Ryan Phillippe in Season 2 of USA Network drama series Shooter.

Based on the best-selling novels by Stephen Hunter and the 2007 Paramount film starring Mark Wahlberg, Season 2 of Shooter follows the journey of Bob Lee Swagger (Phillippe), a highly decorated veteran who must confront a nemesis from his past in order to return to a life of normalcy. Joseph will play Martin Jacobs, an agent for the ATLAS corporation, who is known and feared among all his fellow soldiers.

Joseph plays the series-regular role of Jerome Saint in John Singleton’s new FX drama Snowfall and recently appeared in Paramount’s Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. He’ll next be seen in Johnny Depp’s thriller Labyrinth. Joseph is repped by Primary Wave, Gersh, and Morris Yorn.

Shooter is co-produced by Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions. Wahlberg (Closest To the Hole Productions), Stephen Levinson (Leverage Entertainment), Lorenzo Bonaventura and John Hlavin executive produce. Phillippe is also a producer on the project.