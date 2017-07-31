Shondaland has named Jann Turner as the new Producing Director for Scandal and Jet Wilkinson in the same role for How To Get Away With Murder, as Tom Verica moves to For The People as its Producing Director and Executive Producer.

Turner joins Scandal as the replacement for Verica. She is a prolific film and TV director known for the features White Wedding and Paradise Stop. She has directed episodes of The Bold Type, The Last Ship, Scandal, The Catch, Chicago Fire, Greys Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, Jane The Virgin, Grace and Frankie, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, among many others. Turner was also an on-air producer for SABC TV’s Truth Commission Special Report and she has made documentaries for Channel 4UK and eTV South Africa. She’s repped by CAA, Synchronicity Management and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.

Multi-hyphenate Verica has spent the last five seasons working on Scandal, most recently as Executive Producer/ Director. He also starred opposite Viola Davis as her late husband, Sam Keating, in the ABC-Shonda Rhimes hit, How To Get Away With Murder. He previously starred as Jack Pryor on NBC’s praised television drama, American Dreams, and his feature acting credits include Zodiac helmed by David Fincher, Flags Of Our Fathers directed by Clint Eastwood, Murder By Numbers, Red Dragon, Father’s Day, and Die Hard II. His other TV credits include stints on notable television shows such as House, The Closer, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order SVU, among others. As a well-regarded director, Verica has helmed numerous episodes of television including Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, The Mentalist, Harry’s Law, Private Practice, Boston Legal, Ugly Betty and American Dreams.

Wilkinson is a veteran Director/Producer from Sydney, Australia who directed over 200 episodes of Australian TV drama before moving into a series producer role on Wonderland for Fremantlemedia and the Ten Network Australia. In 2015 Wilkinson expanded her career into the U.S. market, signing with Gersh Agency. In the past 12 months she has directed 15 episodes of television drama on multiple episodes of How to Get Away with Murder (ABC), Madam Secretary (CBS), Nashville (ABC/CMT), Iron Fist (Marvel/Netflix), The Punisher (Marvel/Netflix), the second season of Jessica Jones (Marvel/Netflix), Bull (CBS), Code Black (CBS), American Gothic (CBS) and Zoo (CBS).

These join the already announced Don Todd, Executive Producer on For the People and Paris Barclay, Producing Director and Executive Producer on the yet to be titled Grey’s Anatomy spinoff.