The world premiere of Borg/McEnroe will be the Opening Night Gala film at the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival. The screening will be held at the Roy Thomson Hall on September 7.

Directed by Janus Metz and written by Ronnie Sandahl, the film stars Shia LaBeouf, Sverrir Gudnason and Stellan Skarsgård.

Borg/McEnroe tells the story of the epic rivalry between Swedish tennis legend Björn Borg (Gudnason) and his greatest adversary, the brash American John McEnroe (LaBeouf), which came to a head during the 1980 Wimbledon Championships.

Toronto International Film Festival

“Borg/McEnroe has a powerful tension about it that is on par with the electric energy of Toronto on Opening Night,” said Piers Handling, Director and CEO of TIFF. “The story of this nail-biter matchup changed the sport of tennis forever, and the outstanding performances from LaBeouf and Gudnason will be a spectacular way for Festival-goers to kick things off.”

Borg/McEnroe is produced by Jon Nohrstedt and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, at SF Studios. The film is co-produced with Film I Väst, SVT, Nordisk Film, Sirena Film, SF Studios Production APS and Yellow Film & TV with support from the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fund, the Danish Film Institute, the Finnish Film Foundation, DR and YLE and co-founded by the European Union Creative Europe Media. NEON will be releasing the film in North America in 2018.

The Toronto fest runs from September 7-17.