Shia LaBeouf, on location near Savannah, Georgia filming indie The Peanut Butter Falcon, was arrested early this morning and charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking log indicates LaBeouf was arrested at 4 am and placed on a $7,000 bond. He was released about seven hours later after posting the required $3,500.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police, officers arrested LaBeouf after the actor became disorderly at Savannah’s City Market:

Around 4:00 a.m., Shia LaBeouf, 31, approached a bystander and an SCMPD officer near the intersection of Barnard Street and West St. Julian Street, asking for a cigarette. When LaBeouf wasn’t given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present. He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer. When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel. LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued. LaBeouf was charged with obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

LaBeouf is filming The Peanut Butter Falcon with Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern. Deadline has reached out to the film’s producer, Lucky Treehouse Production.

The Peanut Butter Falcon is described on the producers’ website as “an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak (22), a young man with Down syndrome runs away from a nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler…” The film is being directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, co-founders of Lucky Treehouse making their feature debuts.

LaBeouf was arrested earlier this year following an altercation at his “He Will Not Divide Us” art installation in New York, though the charges were later dropped. In 2014, he was arrested after disrupting a Broadway performance of Cabaret, and later sought treatment for alcohol abuse.

The City Market neighborhood, a popular historic and nightlife district, had already made national headlines this week after a late-night July 4th celebration ended in what police say was gang-related gunfire, resulting in a police chase and a car crash that left three people dead.