There is more afoot with Sherlock, but the executive producers wouldn’t reveal today at Comic-Con what it is., or whether a fifth season is being planned. “There is something we are working on in London,” teased EP Sue Vertue to a packed room in the San Diego Convention Center. “We do have an answer but we’re not telling what it is,” added fellow EP and departing Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, to laughter.

With Season 4 of the Benedict Cumberbatch- and Martin Freeman-starrer having been broadcast at the beginning of this year after a three-year gulf from Season 3, the often elusive Moffat more than hinted another installment of the BBC/PBS adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective stories was coming – but he had no idea when, so he says.

“I’m assuming at some point we all show up again and do it when our careers have dipped,” he said. “We will re-create our glory days back when everyone loved us,” Moffat asserted to more laughter from the crowd in SDCC’s Room 5AB.

“Everything’s possibly on the table,” Moffat said somewhat more seriously during the panel, which in theory was about the Sherlock comics not the series. “We haven’t had the conversation,” he noted of co-writer and Sherlock co-star Mark Gatiss and the now Marvel franchise regulars Cumberbatch and Freeman.

“I really just right now finishing up on Doctor Who, I’m flat out on that,” Moffat revealed of the Time Lord series that he and the 12th Doctor, Peter Capaldi, are exiting after this year’s Christmas special.

On the Doctor Who front, Capaldi, Moffat, Gatiss plus co-stars Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas and Michelle Gomez will be onstage at Comic-Con this year with a Hall H farewell Sunday, all but closing out the 2017 confab. No word whether incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall and the new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, will show up too.