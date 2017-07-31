Self-professed “rabid Anglophile” Sharon Gless is due to appear on Britain’s longest-running medical drama, Casualty. Following this weekend’s Season 31 finale, the BBC Studios series will return to BBC One later this summer with a two-part episode set in France. Later in the run, Gless will appear as Zsa Zsa Harper-Jenkinson, a maestro of surgery and former mentor to Dylan (Will Beck). The Cagney & Lacey star says, “Some of our finest American TV is British. Zsa Zsa is a wonderful character and I hope you all enjoy her too.” Casualty first aired on September 6, 1986. It’s based around the work of a hospital emergency room and was created by Jeremy Brock and Paul Unwin. The consolidated viewing average is 5.2M.

Toho Fathom Events has entered an agreement with The Pokémon Company International to bring Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! to cinemas around the world for two days this November. Fathom has acquired U.S. and international theatrical rights (outside of Asia) to the origin story that highlights Ash and Pikachu’s first meeting and their adventures as they search for the legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh. Recently released in Japan where it’s made over $11M, the film will go out via Fathom in select international theaters on November 5 and 6.

Studiocanal Beatriz Campos has been elevated to the role of Head of International Sales at Studiocanal. Based in London, Campos will lead offshore sales on all Studiocanal TV series, including Création Originale Canal+ output, as well as third party acquisitions. Studiocanal’s production companies include Tandem Productions (Crossing Lines, Spotless) and RED Production Company (The Five, Happy Valley). It has a partnership with Denmark’s SAM Productions (Below The Surface, Rides Upon The Storm) and Guilty Party Pictures, and investments in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sunnymarch TV; Madrid-based Bambu Producciones; and Urban Myth Films. Campos was previously VP Sales for Iberia, Italy, Latin America and Scandinavia at Studiocanal. Prior to joining the company, she was Sales Director at Endemol Shine International following earlier roles at ITV Global Entertainment and TVF International.