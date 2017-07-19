Fox Searchlight has released the official trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, with lush, dreamlike footage fully supporting the studio’s description of the film as “an other-worldly fairy tale.” Underwater scenes that manage to recall both Night of the Hunter and Creature From the Black Lagoon suggest del Toro at his most enticing.

The film is set in Cold War 1963, with an American high-security government lab hiding a top-secret experiment: an “aquatic man” (Doug Jones) worshiped as a god in the Amazon. The creature fascinates Elisa (Sally Hawkins), the mute, lonely woman who cleans the lab. Judging by this trailer, she endeavors to set him free.

“When he looks at me, he doesn’t know I am incomplete,” she says (in sign language). Reminded that the creature is not human, she says, “If we do nothing, neither are we.”

Like Night of the Hunter, the footage includes graceful, ethereal underwater scenes, though here we might be seeing Elisa’s dreams. Take a look for yourself above.

Del Toro directs from a screenplay he wrote with Vanessa Taylor. He produces with J. Miles Dale. Also in the cast are Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Fox Searchlight, which releases the film to theaters December 8, also unveiled today new poster art. Take a look: