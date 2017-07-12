This Is England‘s Shane Meadows is returning to Channel 4 with a drama series that’s equal parts unlikely love story and an exploration of the conflict between sin and virtue. The Virtues (W/T) is written by Meadows and his This Is England collaborator Jack Thorne; Meadows is directing.

Also from This Is England, Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire, Taboo) is starring as Joseph, a moral yet troubled man who’s lost everything. He finds himself compelled to travel to Ireland to confront demons from a childhood spent in the care system, resulting in savage and brutal consequences. He also crosses paths with a fiery, yet guarded woman, Dinah (newcomer Niamh Algar), who’s hiding a secret.

Another This Is England alum, Helen Behan, is playing Anna, the sister Joseph hasn’t seen since they were separated as children. Frank Laverty (Michael Collins, Angela’s Ashes) is her husband.

Warp Films is producing with shooting primarily taking place in Sheffield, as well as in Liverpool and Belfast. Channel 4 will air the series in 2019.

This Is England‘s Mark Herbert and Nickie Sault are producing. A study of British subculture, This Is England was released as a feature in 2007 and followed up by three Channel 4 dramas. In 2016, This Is England ’90 won the Best Miniseries BAFTA.