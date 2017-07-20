We’re learning details of Sarah Hyland’s previously announced character in Shadowhunters‘ current season.

Hyland will play an iteration of the devious Seelie Queen in the August 7 and August 14 of the series, executive producers Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer revealed during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Thursday. In addition, Alisha Wainwright, who currently recurs as Maia, has been promoted to regular for Season 3 of the Freeform series.

Shadowhunters stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Herondale, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

The series is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer.