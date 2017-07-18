Former Revenge regular Nick Wechsler has copped a recurring role on Season 3 of NBC’s police drama Shades of Blue, starring Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta. He’ll play Detective Cole, but character details are under wraps.

NBC

Lopez stars on Shades of Blue as a charismatic single mother and resourceful Brooklyn detective whose lieutenant (Liotta) who often leads the team to step outside the limitations of the law. The summer series was renewed in March and wrapped its sophomore season in May with a two-hour finale.

Wechsler played Jack Porter, the boyfriend and later husband of Amanda Clarke (Emily VanCamp), for the entire four-season run of ABC’s Revenge. Since that show ended in 2015, he has appeared in series such as Chicago P.D. and The Player and was set as a series regular in last year’s Fox pilot Recon, which was not picked up. Wechsler is repped by Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Shades of Blue hails from Universal Television, Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions. The exec producers are Jack Orman, Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Ryan Seacrest and Nina Wass.