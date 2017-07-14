Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions has hired Chelsea Friedland as its new VP of development.

In her new role, Friedland will be overseeing the development of new scripted and unscripted television projects and work closely with Seven Bucks Digital Studios, the digital arm of Seven Bucks Prods, to identify long form opportunities in the digital space.

Prior to joining Seven Bucks Productions, Friedland served as the Director of Development for Red Bull TV, part of the first team responsible for creating original content for Red Bull’s OTT platform. Friedland was also the Senior Director of Development and Production for MTV, where she worked on the hit reality series, Are You The One?, and developed Nev Schulman’s spinoff, Suspect. Friedland earlier served a long tenure at Bravo, developing and producing series such as What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Southern Charm, Manzo’d with Children, Fashion Queens and Inside the Actors Studio.

“Our Seven Bucks TV slate is growing at a rapid pace and we’re thrilled to have someone like Chelsea, who understands both our vision and body of work, join as we continue to expand,” said Seven Bucks Productions co-founders Johnson and Garcia. “We have some exciting projects on the horizon our global audience will love, and look forward to having Chelsea help bring those projects to life.”