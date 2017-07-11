Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Served Like A Girl, the documentary feature from first-time director Lysa Heslov that bowed at this year’s SXSW. A mid-August theatrical release is planned ahead of a digital bow via Freestyle Digital Media, ESMP’s sister unit in Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios empire.

The deal comes after Entertainment Studios’ success with the bow of 47 Meters Down, the Mandy Moore-toplined horror thriller that has grossed $38.4 million since its June 16 release.

Served Like A Girl reveals the complexity of female veterans’ lives and identities through a spectacle like no other — the Ms. Veteran America competition. It shines a spotlight on the military mantra of “Adapt and Overcome,” the moment when a female veteran must transition from military to civilian life.

“We’re very excited to work with Lysa Heslov on her directorial debut,” said Byron Allen. “This very important film sheds light on the post-deployment experience of female soldiers who are real American heroes, and unfortunately overlooked.”

The movie soundtrack’s first single — Pat Benatar’s “Dancing Through The Wreckage,” penned by Benatar, Linda Perry and Neil Giraldo — will street September 1 before the full soundtrack arrives November 11.

The movie was negotiated by Freestyle Digital Media Acquisitions Director Rachel Koehler and Kevin Iwashina of Preferred Content.