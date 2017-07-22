“When its funny it’s funny,” outgoing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says of Saturday Night Live’s parody of him, on tonight’s Hannity.

Hours earlier, Spicer resigned from his post, after Trump named Wall Street-er Anthony Scaramucci to be his new White House Communications Director. Spicer had been filling in on that role since May, and clearly wanted the gig, based on his decision to walk away from Trumpworld, saying he wanted to give Scaramucci a crack at a “clean slate.”

Scaramucci returned the compliment, saying at Friday’s actually-televised press briefing that he hopes Spicer finds a new opportunity and “goes on to make a lot of money.”

This seems like a good Saturday Night Live skit. Wonder who will play Scaramucci?

Getting back to tonight’s interview on Fox News Channel, Sean Hannity did not seem pleased Spicer had said something nice about SNL. The Friend of Trump reminded Trump’s good little soldier of President Donald Trump’s stated position on Saturday Night Live, asking Spicer, “Was Saturday Night Live funny? Did you like that – or did that bother you?”

Spicer, who knows a leading question when he hears one, dutifully responded,

“I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious. But there were some skits on late night television that I did crack up at. So sometimes it can be funny, Some of the memes you have to crack up about. But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”