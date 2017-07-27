“I hate to start the Q and A off on a low note but I wanted to get ahead of some of the personnel related questions,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders today in the second on-camera briefing in as many days. “Just let you guys know ahead of time that no, I can not confirm whether or not Sean Spicer will be on Dancing With The Stars upon leaving the White House,” she added to laughs from the press corps of her predecessor and former boss.

While CNN has said the soon-to-be ex-Donald Trump staffer and SNL piñata would not be brought on board as a contributor, Spicer has been reportedly talking to other outlets like Fox News. Having resigned on July 21 after a very rough ride at the podium, Spicer has also been rumored to be a desired participant on the next season of the ABC competition series.

“Spicer would certainly be a hot commodity on the dance floor,” said a network exec of the possibility of the departing Press Secretary’s cha-cha prospects. In an administration topped by the ex-host of Celebrity Apprentice, former Texas Governor and now Energy Secretary Rick Perry was on DWTS a few seasons ago. Ex-House Whip Tom DeLay, once know affectionately as “The Hammer,” also strutted his GOP stuff on the show.

As well as handling queries about apparent in-fighting between Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and new Communications director Anthony Scaramucci, the status of besieged Attorney General Jeff Sessions, an attack on Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski by a cabinet member and the Boy Scouts controversy over a Trump speech earlier this week, Sanders put a bit of a dimmer on the briefing on Thursday.

“We’re going to go with one question Thursday because we are tight on time,” she told the media. That’s a better than her threat yesterday to stop the briefing if the press kept asking about the President’s tweets of Wednesday announcing a ban on transgender individuals in the U.S. military.

As seems to be the new normal under new WH Communications boss Scaramucci now that the briefings are back on-camera, today’s media appearance was kicked off by presentations by the likes of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan.