The Daily Show is paying tribute to Sean Spicer, who resigned this morning as White House Press Secretary saying it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve President Donald Trump.

Spicer deserves some kind of medal for putting up with Trump’s slights, back-stabs, and press-secretary-strategy-bungling tweets, for six months and one day.

Spicer finally threw in the towel when Trump named financier/pal/pitbull Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House Communications Director, despite Scaramucci’s total lack of background in the field. It was the latest face-slap of Spicer who had been performing the job’s functions since title-holder Mike Dubke resigned in May after just a few months on the job.

