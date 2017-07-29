Departing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer continues to stay in the news, saucily tweeting to NBC’s Today about his disappointment when it listed George Clooney above him on its “PopStart” rankings.

Perhaps channeling fellow early-morning tweeter President Donald Trump, Spicer sent out the following blast early this morning: “Hey @Todayshow @SheinelleJones @jeffrossen I might have called in if you had put me before Clooney :)”

The SNL punching bag has been spiking in the rumor mill after newly named White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joked that she couldn’t confirm Spicer’s potential appearance on Dancing with the Stars. Huckabee was jesting about the ongoing gossip that has Spicer talking with Fox News and some unnamed news outlets for future work, presumably as a commentator.

Clooney copped the top spot on the Today list for tweeting an angry warning to paparazzi on Friday, saying he would prosecute anyone who trespassed on his property. The Oscar winner claimed that aggressive photographers scaled his fence and climbed a tree in an effort to get shots of his newborn twins.

Country singer Miranda Lambert was third on the Today list that sparked Spicer’s ire. She, so far, has declined to comment.