Joe Scarborough kicked off this week’s Morning Joe mocking last week’s Donald Trump Jr. damage control appearance on “state-run TV” (aka Fox News Channel’s Hannity) after a New York Times report he, Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort met with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during the presidential race. Don Jr had been promised she would come bearing dirt on Hillary Clinton by way of demonstrating the Russian government’s commitment to Trump’s election.

Hannity snapped at the bait, to the delight of Reporters Who Cover Television, calling the former GOP congressman who recently announced he was renouncing his political party “Liberal Joe,” and his MSNBC program “boring low rated establishment TV” that airs on “Sheep TV.”

Here’s Hannity’s snappy stuff:

Liberal Joe @JoeNBC is boring low rated establishment TV. Joe calls The @Potus a Schmuck, goon, & thug just to please D.C. NYC elites & Mika — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 17, 2017

Liberal Joe is desperate for attention now. Lashing out @Potus me, singing bad songs on Colbert. I crushed him on radio and TV #epicfailure https://t.co/wbLMeBLp7B — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 17, 2017

Sad truth about Liberal Joe is this; He had to become an MSNBC liberal to keep his job. @greta refused to change. Joe sold his soul Sheep TV — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 17, 2017