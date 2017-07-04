Happy Fourth of July, Hollywood. After a marathon overnight bargaining session, SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative deal on a new film and TV contract, thus averting a threatened strike. The agreement must now be approved by the union’s board of directors, and then ratified by the members. Both are expected to pass overwhelmingly.

The deal was announced at 6:40 a.m Tuesday morning by a rep for the companies.

Details of the agreement with management’s AMPTP are sketchy, but they’re believed to be in line with recent deals reached by the DGA and the WGA, which included major gains in high-budget SVOD residuals and significant gains on issues relating to short TV seasons.

If ratified, the new three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers would run through June 30, 2020.

SAG-AFTRA’s current contract expired Friday at midnight PT and had been extended each of the past three nights. If a deal hadn’t been reached, union leaders had vowed to ask their members for strike authorization. It would have been the first actors’ strike against the film and TV industry since 1980, although the union is currently engaged in a 253-day strike against selected video game companies — the longest strike in SAG history.

Informal talks for the new pact began on May 15, but formal negotiations didn’t begin until May 31, which only gave negotiators a month to reach an agreement.