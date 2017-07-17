Tyga and C.J. Wallace (Everything Must Go) have been cast as series regulars on the upcoming third season of MTV Scream, which is getting a revamp with Queen Latifah joining as executive producer and Brett Matthews (Vampire Diaries) tapped as showrunner.

The six-hour third season, which will premiere in March 2018 as a three-night event, is moving production from New Orleans to Atlanta. It features an entirely new cast, series location and premise that revolves around Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.

Tyga is set to play the role of Jamal, Deion’s older step-brother. Though they share blood, their worldviews couldn’t be more different. Jamal is a hustler by nature, willing to work any angle to make ends meet for those he considers family. But when Jamal’s ambitions don’t line up with Deion’s, it forces them to decide exactly how they fit into each other’s lives.

C.J. Wallace, who played his late father, the rapper Notorious B.I.G., in the film Notorious, will take on the role of Amir, a good kid whose strict parents expect him to keep clean during high school, stay away from girls and ultimately find his place within the family business. But when events make him the unexpected target of a killer, Amir finds himself in over his head and his world view challenged.

Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty of Flaver Unit Entertainment as well as Brett Matthews will executive produce, joining returning exec producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein via the Dimension TV umbrella as well as Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer & Keith Levine are producers.