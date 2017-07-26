Science Channel has set a fall premiere date for the return of Mythbusters. The 14-episode new season will debut on Wednesday, November 15 at 9 PM with a new team at the helm, the network announced today during its session at TCA summer press tour. Mythbusters: The Search alums Brian Louden and Jon Lung will be featured on the new season where they will build and execute new experiments involving rocket powered swords, exploding gas tanks, airbag disasters and more.

MythBusters debuted on Discovery Channel in 2003 and ended its 14-year run on the network in 2016. The series earned eight consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Program from 2009-2016.

“As evidenced by their amazing work on MythBusters: The Search, Brian and Jon are clearly superstars with a knack for building and executing creative and mind-blowing experiments,” said Marc Etkind, General Manager of Science Channel. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next generation of MythBusters to Science Channel.”

MythBusters is produced for Science Channel by Beyond Productions. Rob Hammersley and John Luscombe are executive producers. Wyatt Channell is executive producer for Science Channel.