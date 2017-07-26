Science Channel has announced new series Mysteries of the Missing, hosted by Emmy-winning actor Terry O’Quinn (Lost, The Patriot). The series, which pursues plausible explanations to some of the most infamous disappearances of all time, premieres Saturday, August 26 at 10 PM.

Mysteries of the Missing exposes the theories behind what happened on the fateful day of disappearances and what science can now tell us about what really transpired. The first episode chronicles the mysterious disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, and attempts to determine how something so closely monitored could simply vanish.

Mysteries of the Missing is produced for Science Channel by Wall to Wall. Jeremy Dear and Fred Hepburn are executive producers for Wall to Wall. Neil Laird is executive producer for Science Channel.