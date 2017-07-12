David Ayer has exited Universal’s Scarface, with insiders citing a too tight schedule for Ayers’ liking on a movie that has an August 2018 release date. There had been a helmer bake-off before the studio settled on Ayer, who just finished the Netflix Will Smith-Joel Edgerton pic Bright. All this, after Antoine Fuqua dropped out over scheduling. While the studio will have to go through a new round of discussions with filmmakers, maybe the smart move is to return to Fuqua, who seems an ideal choice and who will be past whatever scheduling problems he had when he completes the Equalizer sequel with Denzel Washington, and who by all accounts seemed to really like the subject matter. Diego Luna is still attached to star in the pic, a re-imagining of the core immigrant story told in both the 1932 and 1983 film versions, the latter directed by Brian De Palma, written by Oliver Stone and starring Al Pacino. The new film will be set in Los Angeles. The script is by Jon Herman and the Coen brothers. Dylan Clark is producing along with now-Netflix film boss Scott Stuber, original 1983 producer Martin Bregman and Marc Shmuger. News of his exit was first reported by Deadline’s sister publication Variety.