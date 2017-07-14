If Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Kristen Wiig carved out serious mainstream space for the modern female comic, then Kate McKinnon is making the most of that relatively new arena.

Alex Schaefer/NBC

If Saturday Night Live is having a renaissance of buzziness in Donald Trump’s America, the NBC late-night show’s female actors seized the day on Emmy noms morning. Of the show’s 22 Emmy noms – the most of any any program in this year’s crop of contenders – nine are for acting. And five of those are out to female actors, including all three of this year’s nommed regular cast members: McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones. It’s a happy lopsidedness on a show, and in a daypart, often nicked for its boys clubbiness.

Former cast member Wiig also is nommed as guest actress for her SNL hosting gig. Same goes for Melissa McCarthy’s various turns over the season as Spicey the unhinged presidential press secretary, a performance that so unnerved the White House it pulled back on televising its press briefings lest it provide her more priceless material.