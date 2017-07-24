American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson has come aboard M. Night Shyamalan’s next thriller, Glass, the sequel to his 2000 film Unbreakable and Split, which has Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor Joy reprising their roles.

Shyamalan shared the latest casting news via his Twitter writing, “Incredibly fortunate to round out our iconic cast of actors on #Glass… @MsSarahPaulson will be joining us. #powerhouse.”

Shyamalan is reteaming with Blumhouse’ Jason Blum to produce Glass for Universal, along with Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. The film will bow theaters on January 18, 2019.

Paulson has an impressive forthcoming film slate that includes the female-led Ocean’s Eight and Steven Spielberg’s The Papers, with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. Repped by CAA, Paulson won an Emmy in 2016 for her performance as Marcia Clark in FX’s American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson.