EXCLUSIVE: The civil trial against railroad company CSX brought by the family of Sarah Jones is now in the hands of the jury, following closing arguments this morning. At issue is whether CSX was legally liable in the death of the 27 year-old camera assistant by not following their own company policy and a failure to report that there were people aligning the tracks. Also at issues is why the train did not apply its brakes until five seconds after the impact on the bridge. Jones was killed and six others injured during the filming of Midnight Rider on Feb. 20, 2014.

In closing arguments, Jones’ attorney told the jury that CSX was trying to blame the entire thing on director Randall Miller who pleaded guilty and served a year in jail for criminal trespassing and involuntary manslaughter, but that CSX is trying to shrug all responsibility from itself.

Two trains passed through the train trestle the first day of filming Midnight Rider before the third train plowed through the set going 57 mph and plowed through the set. The CSX attorney countered saying that the other two train conductors said nothing appeared out of ordinary and they had seen people on the side of tracks before. In court, they had referred to them as “rail fans.”

They also said that it wasn’t the train that killed Sarah Jones, rather she was killed by shrapnel from the metal hospital bed prop that Miller and his crew set up on the tracks illegally.

The CSX attorney also said that the emergency brake wasn’t applied because the conductor and engineer were afraid of a derailment. The lawyer said they couldn’t see anything clearly from 2,000 feet away, and, by the time they saw the crew on the tracks and trestle, it wouldn’t have helped to apply the brakes.

Harris countered that their own conductor of the third train had disputed their position in a deposition, by acknowledging that they knew something was on the tracks. He also said that Film Allman was not following safety rules. He said, “if Miller’s film company is expected to follow safety rules, doesn’t CSX need to follows its (company’s) own rules?”

Last week in court, Jones’ lawyers introduced the CSX’s company policy that stated that conductors must “immediately notify a dispatcher of any unauthorized outside party on a track or right of way … Be especially cautious around bridges and tunnels.”

However, CSX countered saying that none of that proves negligence, and then pointed the finger back to Miller. They said CSX twice in writing denied the filmmakers access.

Sarah Elizabeth Jones began her film career as an intern on Lifetime’s Army Wives. Her credits include The CW’s The Vampire Diaries. She was 27.

By the defense’s own admission, Harris said in his closing argument today, CSX said it was Miller who put the crew in harm’s way (and the plaintiffs agree with that), but he reminded jurors not to blame the victims as they were unaware that their supervising crew were trespassing and putting their lives in danger.

The plaintiffs closing argument ended by playing video montage of Sarah Jones, which included a snippet of Richard Jones and his daughter having fun and laughing together. In the courtroom, Mr. Jones visibly slumped and began crying as his wife Elizabeth Jones tried to comfort him.

Judge Gregory Sapp then gave jurors their instructions and they retired to the jury room. If they find against CSX, the judge told them that they had to figure out how much in punitive damages should be award to the family of Sarah Jones. Economic damages between $5M and $15M for the remainder of Sarah Jones’ life would have to be considered if the jurors ruled against CSX, he said. That was not disputed by CSX. That monetary judgment would then be on top of another value from the pain and suffering from the loss of Jones’ life and its impact on her family. Stay tuned.