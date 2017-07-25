Happy Endings alum Zach Knighton has been tapped for a major recurring role on the upcoming second season of Netflix dark comedy Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. Netflix is not revealing details about his character, who will play a key role in Season 2.

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way. Skyler Gisondo also co-stars.

The series hails from creator Victor Fresco, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Tracy Katsky’s Kapital-based KatCo. Fresco, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Barrymore through her Flower Films banner, Olyphant, Kaplan, Katsky, and Flower Films’ Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. Flower Films’ Nancy Juvonen is a producer.

Knighton played Dave Rose on all three seasons of ABC’s Happy Endings. He previously recurred on Parenthood and most recently guest-starred on Good Fight, Fresh Off the Boat and Elementary. Knighton is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and attorney James Adams.