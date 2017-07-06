The 33rd edition of the Santa Barbara Film Festival will run from January 31-February 10, 2018, organizers said today. The fest, which comes in the heat of the awards season, usually attracts front-runners in the Oscar races with panels and tribute honors that last year drew the likes of Barry Jenkins from eventual Best Picture Oscar winner Moonlight, La La Land Best Director Damien Chazelle, and Ava DuVernay, Isabelle Huppert and Jeff Bridges among others.

The fest, which usually unveils its full lineup in January and this year included 51 world premieres and 64 U.S. premieres, said passes will be offered for the upcoming edition at 25% off beginning August 1.