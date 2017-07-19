Netflix has added another star driven film to its lineup. Bird Box, the Eric Heisserer scripted thriller that will star Sandra Bullock, will begin production September in Los Angeles with Susanne Bier directing. In the post apocalyptic thriller, a woman and a pair of children are blindfolded and make their way through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river. Dylan Clark is producing. The film was developed by Scott Stuber at Universal, before he moved to Netflix to head its feature film division. It has shaken loose from that studio and adds to the Netflix slate. Bullock is repped by CAA.