Many actors, directors and writers took to social media to honor and praise the work of Sam Shepard after the news of his death on Monday at his home in Kentucky. This included his co-stars of the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix series Bloodline, which ended its run in May after three seasons. Series star Linda Cardellini and other cast members from the show sent their condolences and shared memories of their time with the celebrated Oscar-nominated actor.
I had the pleasure of working with Sam Shepard twice. It was first Black Hawk Down and more recently Bloodline. I never got to know him very well but what I did know was extraordinary. My favorite moments we shared was playing the Ukelele with him at lunch before a big family scene. He had been working on "You are my sunshine" and we played it till it was time to shoot. He actually plays the song in Bloodline….it's a nice memory I will always keep. He was the real thing. Rest In Peace.
RIP Sam Shepard Rogers III. When I was 20 years old I saw A Lie of the Mind, which Sam wrote and directed, at the Royal Court Theatre. That night changed the direction of my life. If he wrote it, I read it. If he said it, I believed it. If he thought it, I borrowed it. We have lost a good man. And a great great artist. #samshepardrip #trueartist #bloodline
In addition to his Bloodline co-stars, other figures from Hollywood wasted no time in celebrating his life. Nancy Meyers, who wrote the 1987 classic Baby Boom, which he starred opposite Diane Keaton, posted a still from the movie and said, “The only actor I’ve ever worked with who wanted to hang out every night after shooting and every night I looked forward to it.”
Shepard worked with acclaimed director-writer Jeff Nichols on Midnight Special and Mud starring Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. The Oscar-winning actress took to Twitter and called him “a truly original actor and an incredible writer.”
Shepard also starred opposite Don Johnson and Michael C. Hall in Jim Mickle’s indie crime drama Cold in July, a film he also helped write.
No Comments