Many actors, directors and writers took to social media to honor and praise the work of Sam Shepard after the news of his death on Monday at his home in Kentucky. This included his co-stars of the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix series Bloodline, which ended its run in May after three seasons. Series star Linda Cardellini and other cast members from the show sent their condolences and shared memories of their time with the celebrated Oscar-nominated actor.

Such sad news. It was a privilege/dream come true to have worked with the incredible and legendary Sam Shepard on Bloodline. My condolences to all who love him. He will be missed. A post shared by Linda Cardellini (@lindacardellini) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

#SamShephard one of the great playwrights of our time! Came to my 1st play Mambo Mouth 👄 made me feel like I was made! pic.twitter.com/1JkvFqaDRe — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 31, 2017

In addition to his Bloodline co-stars, other figures from Hollywood wasted no time in celebrating his life. Nancy Meyers, who wrote the 1987 classic Baby Boom, which he starred opposite Diane Keaton, posted a still from the movie and said, “The only actor I’ve ever worked with who wanted to hang out every night after shooting and every night I looked forward to it.”

I have the nicest memories of Sam Shepard. Knew him for a brief moment in time. The only actor I've ever worked with who wanted to hang out every night after shooting and every night I looked forward to it. @diane_keaton called him captivating. He truly was… A post shared by Nancy Meyers (@nmeyers) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Shepard worked with acclaimed director-writer Jeff Nichols on Midnight Special and Mud starring Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. The Oscar-winning actress took to Twitter and called him “a truly original actor and an incredible writer.”

So sad to hear about Sam Shepard passing. A truly original actor and an incredible writer. Sending love to his family. 💔#RIP — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) July 31, 2017

Shepard also starred opposite Don Johnson and Michael C. Hall in Jim Mickle’s indie crime drama Cold in July, a film he also helped write.