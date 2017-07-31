Broadway and Hollywood are in sorrow today as one of their greats, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor Sam Shepard died today at his home in Kentucky.

Garret Dillahunt worked with Shepard on the Andrew Dominik western The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford: 

Shepard and Don Cheadle starred together in the 2001 John Travolta-Halle Berry thriller Swordfish: 

Producer Mike Medavoy, former United Artists production chief and TriStar Pictures chairman tweeted out, “I just lost two friends today,it’s a vey sad day. Jeanne Moreau my friend an ex client and Sam Shepherd who was a long time friend,UADays”