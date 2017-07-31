Broadway and Hollywood are in sorrow today as one of their greats, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor Sam Shepard died today at his home in Kentucky.
Garret Dillahunt worked with Shepard on the Andrew Dominik western The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford:
Snapped #SamShepard on the set of #JesseJames. Couldn't believe we were working together–he'd been so important and inspiring in my work as a student actor and beyond. He had a giggling fit and quietly muttered, "Dingus" when, bored, I'd taken my shotgun apart on a night shoot and struggled to reassemble it, cursing in the dark. I read all his books, quote #MotelChronicles too much, been in a couple of his plays, and I wish I'd know him better. Goddammit. I hate this. Fuck. RIP Sam.
Shepard and Don Cheadle starred together in the 2001 John Travolta-Halle Berry thriller Swordfish:
Producer Mike Medavoy, former United Artists production chief and TriStar Pictures chairman tweeted out, “I just lost two friends today,it’s a vey sad day. Jeanne Moreau my friend an ex client and Sam Shepherd who was a long time friend,UADays”
