Broadway and Hollywood are in sorrow today as one of their greats, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor Sam Shepard died today at his home in Kentucky.

Garret Dillahunt worked with Shepard on the Andrew Dominik western The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford:

Shepard and Don Cheadle starred together in the 2001 John Travolta-Halle Berry thriller Swordfish:

Literally bumped into Sam Shepard many years ago, both of us on our way to see Pillow Man on Broadway. We had a great chat/walk. #hero RIP — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 31, 2017

Producer Mike Medavoy, former United Artists production chief and TriStar Pictures chairman tweeted out, “I just lost two friends today,it’s a vey sad day. Jeanne Moreau my friend an ex client and Sam Shepherd who was a long time friend,UADays”

#SamShephard one of the great playwrights of our time! Came to my 1st play Mambo Mouth 👄 made me feel like I was made! pic.twitter.com/1JkvFqaDRe — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard. Whenever he came on-screen, you knew you were in good hands. A frame from "Days of Heaven." May he rest in love. pic.twitter.com/DQc0fy7EqN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2017

Jeanne Moreau, Sam Shepard thank you for enlighten us at 24 frames per second. RIP pic.twitter.com/fPi6HTLnzp — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 31, 2017

A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard is one of the greats. These eyes saw so much, and he wrote of what he saw with fearless, timeless honesty. RIP maestro. pic.twitter.com/pIY4FWxXtZ — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 31, 2017

And now Sam Shepard pic.twitter.com/vF85U6hNWM — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) July 31, 2017

First became a Sam Shepard fan as a playwright when I was in Buried Child @BU_SOT Tremendously talented actor as well. Gone too soon. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) July 31, 2017

"When you hit a wall — of your own imagined limitations — just kick it in." Sam Shepard was a brilliant artist who gave us all so much. #RIP pic.twitter.com/4REeI4pUjw — Tribeca (@Tribeca) July 31, 2017