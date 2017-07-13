Michelle Obama showed up at the 8-11 PM ESPY Awards (1.4/6) on ABC last night to give Special Olympics founder and presidential sibling Eunice Kennedy Shriver the Arthur Ashe Courage Award as politics, Hollywood and the sports world all crossed paths.

However, for all the star power of host Peyton Manning, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston and wins by Vin Scully and Russell Westbrook, last night’s 25th anniversary ESPYs was down 18% among adults 18-49 from last year. Viewership-wise, the 2017 sports trophy show dipped just 5% from the 2016 ESPYs to 5.3 million viewers. Overall, the Disney owned net was tops in both the demo and the viewership categories.

Over on CBS, Big Brother (1.9/9) was up a tenth in the demo from last week to be the highest rated show of the night. In total audience, the Julie Chen hosted reality series was up a touch from its July 5 show to snare 6.41 million viewers last night.

Not that it could help newbie Salvation (0.7/3), who dropped 63% in the demo from its lead-in. Still, in the realm of summer filler, the 9 PM asteroid hurdling towards Earth drama was even in the demo with the June 22, 2016 premiere of the now cancelled American Gothic at 10 PM.

NBC’s Little Big Shots: Forever Young (0.9/4) declined a tenth from its July 7 show while the 9PM The Carmichael Show (0.7/3) was the same as last week. Also the same were MasterChef (1.04) and The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (0.6/3), both of who matched their demo results of last week.